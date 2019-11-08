Friday, November 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Yami Gautam is 'humbled' with all the appreciation coming her way for 'Bala'

Yami Gautam is 'humbled' with all the appreciation coming her way for 'Bala'

Bala, which released on Friday, has received rave reviews from critics.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2019 17:18 IST
Yami Gautam, bala

Yami Gautam plays a TikTok star in Bala

Yami Gautam, who is being lauded for her latest release Bala, says the film has tested her abilities as an artiste. The actress plays the role of  aTikTok star in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.

"It's really been years in the making for me. The reason I say this is that as actors we constantly thrive to do parts that are wholesome. I have been through the highs and lows and I loved every part I have played, but I have truly sunk into the world of Pari and that has been such an amazing thing for me. Some roles push you, test your abilities and makes you put your best food forward, and Pari was that part for me. To have this love come my way with such abundance is truly emotionally gratifying and I'm humbled with all this appreciation," she said.

Related Stories

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" revolves around prematurely balding and details how he deals with it. Bhumi Pednekar also plays a pivotal role in the film.

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThe Body, starring Emraan Hashmi, to release on December 13