Yami Gautam is 'humbled' with all the appreciation coming her way for 'Bala'

Yami Gautam plays a TikTok star in Bala

Yami Gautam, who is being lauded for her latest release Bala, says the film has tested her abilities as an artiste. The actress plays the role of aTikTok star in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.

"It's really been years in the making for me. The reason I say this is that as actors we constantly thrive to do parts that are wholesome. I have been through the highs and lows and I loved every part I have played, but I have truly sunk into the world of Pari and that has been such an amazing thing for me. Some roles push you, test your abilities and makes you put your best food forward, and Pari was that part for me. To have this love come my way with such abundance is truly emotionally gratifying and I'm humbled with all this appreciation," she said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, "Bala" revolves around prematurely balding and details how he deals with it. Bhumi Pednekar also plays a pivotal role in the film.

(With IANS inputs)