Will Smith proudly flaunts his belly bulge, says 'this body carried me through an entire pandemic'

Midnight snacking, rolling eyes at fitness freakiness and bulging bellies became quite normal during the pandemic induced lockdowns across the globe. Global star will Smith is no different. The actor admits he's is not in his 'best shape' but he's not shy to talk about it. Smith took to social media promising fans to be real and introduced them to his bulging belly. In recent posts of his, he appears in a more regular frame than his usual muscular self. "I'm gonna be real wit yall -- I'm in the worst shape of my life," he wrote as the caption.

Later, he posted a boomerang video saying that although he loves this body of his, he wants to feel better and get in the best shape of his life. "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!" he wrote.

Smith's posts received a warm response from his fans and colleagues. Actor Joel Kinnaman laughed and wrote: "Hahahahaha". Filmmaker Ava DuVernay said: "I see no "worst" here."

"Hahahhahahaha that face is fits the caption so well," wrote DJ Steve Aoki. Rapper and actor Ludacris could not control his laughter looking at his picture and dropped laughing emojis on the commenting section. American singer-songwriter Harry Hudson called Smith a "genius".

Singer Sonna said: "You're Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want." Grammy–nominated American rapper, DJ Lana Michele Moorer, better known by her stage name MC Lyte brushed it off and said: "Lies".

Fans also shared fitness videos with him. Sharing a few of them on his Instagram account, Smith wrote, "Y’all tryna kill me with these workouts in my DMs!! I’m lucky if I make it off the elliptical today hahaha (sic)."

