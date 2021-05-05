Gunda's Ibu Hatela in Marvel's Eternals movie? Eagle-eyed fans spot Bollywood actor in new trailer

Image Source : TWITTER/AKTALKIES Ibu Hatela in The Eternals

If you're a Bollywood buff you must be familiar with Ibu Hatela, who mouthed the famous dialogue, “Ma meri chudail ki beti, baap mera shaitan ka chela," in 1998 film 'Gunda'. It is probable that actor Harish Patel, who played the said role might be seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film 'The Eternals'. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, many eagle-eyed fans claim to have spotted the Bollywood actor in the first glimpse of the film teased by Marvel recently.

The first look of 'The Eternals' was shared by the studio in a three minute long video they released in celebration of films and theaters. Introducing their phase 4 titles, such as Black Widow, Shang Chi, Black Panther, Thor 4 and Doctor Strange 2 among others, the video gave fans a sneak peek of The Eternals.

While Harish Patel's IMDB doesn't credit him with the role yet, it has definitely got fans excited. Taking to Twitter a number of Twitter found it amusing to have spotted him in there. A user wrote, "Ibu Hatela in a marvel movie! Well, he does have quite a family origins story," Another said, "Marvel picks up Ibu Hatela for Eternals. This is epic for Gunda fans." Here's what others have to say:

Meanwhile, the recently released Marvel clip offers first look into "Eternals", the studio's epic superhero saga, featuring an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Kit Harington. Zhao, who is fresh off from her best director win at the Oscars for "Nomadland", presents a story about an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

For the unversed, Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

"Eternals" is scheduled for release on November 5.