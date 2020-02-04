Image Source : INSTAGRAM When Ananya Panday danced to Sara Ali Khan's Aankh Marey song at a sangeet ceremony , watch video

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is always grabbing eyeballs with her antics. She recently attended a Sangeet ceremony and looked every bit of gorgeous in her ethnic attire. The highlight was a video of the actress dancing her heart out to the Simmba track Aankh Marey. In the film, the track was picturised on Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and Sara looked like a complete diva.

Ananya Panday is evidently seen having lots of fun shaking a leg to her friend's track and we are quite sure that Sara and Ranveer Singh also be very impressed. Ananya Panday is seen lip-syncing to the popular song alongside many guests who are also jamming to the song. Watch the viral video here:

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, ventured into acting in 2019 with her debut film, Student of the Year 2. And the diva ended her year on a great note with her second release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Two-film-old and with a dream of becoming a successful actor, Ananya made her way into the hearts of her audience and proved that she is here to stay.

Ananya has already bagged two films, Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's as-yet untitled romantic drama, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in her kitty.