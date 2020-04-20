What was Taapsee Pannu thinking during 'Manmarziyaan' wedding scene?

Actress Taapsee Pannu has revealed what was going on in her mind during the shoot of the wedding scene in Anurag Kashyap's 'Manmarziyaan.' Taapsee shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself, dressed as a Sikh bride in a blush pink salwar kameez. She also shared that this is one of her most favourite moments in the film.

"Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara," she wrote along side the photograph.

She added: "Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends and relatives. So here I'm sitting n thinking........end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi (will I get the kadah prasad after this?) #Throwback#Archive #QuarantinePost."

On Monday, the actress shared a video in which she was seen working out with the director and wrote, "The director-actor who workout together make some amazing stories together ! And some amazing memories on the side too... I wish I can explain that here but it’s dinner time soon n it won’t be good for everyone’ s DIGESTION. So as of now all I can say is... see u in the gym soon @anuragkashyap10 ! Triceps Vs Quadriceps! Let the games begin!!!!!"

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee's latest role in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad" has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

