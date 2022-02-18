Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur to tie the knot in traditional ceremony today: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VIKRANTMASSEY Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur registered their marriage on Feb 14

Highlights Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur registered their wedding in Court on Feb 14

The couple met on the sets of their web series Broken But Beautiful

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are in a relationship since 2015

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey got married to his girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Monday which was also Valentine's Day, as per a report. The couple had registered their marriage in Court with only their families in attendance it was claimed. Now, it is being said that the newlyweds will make it official today by tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. After the conclusion of the events, the pictures are bound to drop on social media later in the day.

“The two have always been low-key but never secretive. Everyone who has been waiting for the wedding pictures to be shared on social media, they are bound to come out today, once the ceremony concludes” revealed a source to ETimes.

Vikrant and Sheetal have been in a steady relationship since 2015. They reportedly started dating each other after meeting on the sets of their web series Broken But Beautiful. Vikrant got engaged to Sheetal in a private roka ceremony in 2019. Back then, he had confirmed the news to an entertainment website, saying, "Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time."

The couple's roka ceremony was attended by friends and family members of the couple. They had kept it a secret for a month. Now, the marriage news is also making the fans curious.

“Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today (Feb 14) at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy,” informed a source in the know to Pinkvilla earlier.

Sheetal is also an actress and has been featuring in films and web series. Titles like Shukranu, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke are some of her works.

On the movies front, Vikrant was last seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie was released on Netflix. He will be seen in the upcoming film Love Hostel opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. The trailer of the digital film was released recently and shows the story of a couple who are on the run after marrying against the wishes of their families only to be hunted down by a killer, played by Bobby.

