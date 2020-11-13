VIDEO: Juhi Chawla stranded at airport after returning from Dubai, says 'pathetic, shameful state'

Image Source : TWITTER/@IAM_JUHI Juhi Chawla stranded at airport after returning from Dubai

Actress Juhi Chawla, who was in the UAE to encourage her team KKR during the Indian Premier League, has returned to India but was stranded at the airport for hours. Taking to Twitter, the actress shared a video showing the condition of the waiting area at the airport on her arrival from Dubai. She shared that many people are in the same area waiting for the authorities to clear the passage for their exit. In the video, people can be seen wearing masks and face shields waiting to go home. A fellow passenger is seen addressing the airport staff, "This is going to cause a lot of corona, it will be your responsibility."

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, "Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official."

The AAI Twitter handle was quick to respond to her complaint and said, "Dear Ma’am, We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI."

On Friday, Juhi Chawla is celebrating her birthday. Ahead of her birthday, the actress had a message for her fans and urged them to plant trees and expressed gratitude for their love. The actress tweeted, "My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years..I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more"

Juhi Chawla has been encouraging fans to be more sympathetic towards nature through her social media posts lately. Recently, she shared her disappointment over the rising plastic pollution owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. "Before anything else the CO2 and suffocation might get me ..!!!!! and What about all the plastic pollution?," she shared on Twitter along with a picture of herself from the plane. In another tweet earlier, Juhi wrote, "Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, the nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic."

Many found Juhi's post "apt". One user wrote: "There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change."

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the film "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", which features Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It narrates the story of a closet lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

