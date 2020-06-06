Bol rhi hai chilla mat: Deepika scolds Ranveer for talking loudly during live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana

Image Source : TWITTER Deepika scolds Ranveer for talking loudly during live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana gave a pleasant surprise to his fans when he came LIVE on Instagram to interact with them on Friday. The actor invited actor Ranveer Singh to his LIVE session and their cute conversation left many viewers in awe. However, the interaction between the two superstars was short as Ranveer got a scolding from his wife Deepika Padukone for chatting loudly and disturbing her during her Zoom video call. During the live, the Bajirao Mastani actor revealed that he has to go as his wife is saying 'chilla mat.'

When Ayushmann Khurrana asked Ranveer to join in Instagram LIVE, the actor has just woken up and said that he can't do this. There is no doubt that Ranveer looked the cutest with his sleepy eyes and morning glow on his face. During the chat, Ayushmann said that he called him to just let him know, "I love you and I miss you." Ranveer also expressed his love for Ayushmann and said that he has to go as Deepika is scolding him for disturbing her. Ranveer says, "Ani daant rahi hai...bol rhi hai mai zoom call kar rahi hu chilla mat" and he leaves. To this, Ayushmann reacts, "And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse." Check out the video here-

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram ♥️



He just woke up 🤣♥️ pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen crashing each other's LIVE sessions on social media. A few days ago, the Gully Boy actor was in a LIVE conversation with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri when Deepika commented "I love you baby". She also wrote, "Well played boys!"

The duo dated for six years before they tied the knot in December 2018. During the conversation with Chhetri, Ranveer revealed that since Deepika loves flowers, he used to present them to her on every date. He said,"I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of godess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period."

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan directorial '83. In the film, Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

