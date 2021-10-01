VIDEO: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on how she beat 'depression'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRA KHAN VIDEO: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on how she beat 'depression'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user and loves to keep her fans updated about her personal life. She often interacts with her fans on issues related to depression, stress and mental health. On Friday, Ira took to her Instagram and conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session. During the interaction, a user asked Ira about how she beat depression. For the unversed, Ira had previously shared her experience with depression, trying to spread awareness on mental health.

To this, the star kid shared a video and said, "Get to know yourself. Figure out what you like, what you don't like. Who you like, who you don't like and what you want and then you'll try and start to live your life that way. I think.” She captioned the video '#mentalhealth.'

Ira Khan recently announced the launch of 'Agatsu Foundation', to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation. She took to Instagram and posted a video informing people about the foundation. In the clip, she said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation."

"Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out," she added.

Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aims to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.

