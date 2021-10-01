Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNIROY/SURAJNAMBIAR Mouni Roy to tie the knot with rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar in January 2022?

For quite some time, there has been a buzz going on Mouni Roy's relationship status. While the actress has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight, reports stated that she is dating Dubai-based businessman, Suraj Nambiar. Several times, the rumoured pair have been seen together. Mouni also spent most of the pandemic in Dubai. However, if reports are to be believed, there were talks in the tinsel town that the lovebirds are deciding to take their relationship to the next level. Mouni and her partner are all set to tie the knot, soon.

Mouni will marry Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. According to India Today, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar broke the news to a newspaper in her village of Cooch, Bihar. It is said that the wedding will take place in Dubai or Italy. Further, he added that there will be a reception in Cooch Bihar as well.

Earlier this year, Mouni's mother met Suraj's parents at Mandira Bedi's house for a meeting. For those unversed, Mandira is very close to Mouni and the meeting also saw the presence of Mouni's brother. Also, a video of Mouni calling Suraj's parents mom and dad also made way to the internet.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the web series 'London Confidential.' She has also worked in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao, respectively. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for her appearance in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The actress will be seen playing the negative role of Damyanti in the first part of the trilogy.

