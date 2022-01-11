Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies, celebs mourn his demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SASMITPATRA Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das dies

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das, who was hospitalised after suffering a mild heart attack last month, has passed away. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack. The actor was a chronic renal patient who was undergoing dialysis for the last few years. He was put on ventilator support in a hospital.

In a career spanning over three decades, Das had won the Best Actor Award from the state government for his performance in 'Laxmi Protima' in 1998 and 'Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni' in 2005. His acting in 'Pua Mora Bholashankar' brought him to the limelight. Das had also received the Best Comedian Award for 'Mu Tate Love Karuchi' in 2007 and Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Prema Adhei Akhyara' in 2010.

He was also a popular anchor in socially relevant programmes on television channels.

Politician Sasmit Patra mourned the demise of the veteran actor and said, "I am deeply saddened due to the passing away of eminent and veteran actor Shri. Mihir Das. His rich contributions to Odia cinema with his superlative acting will always be cherished and remembered. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and millions of his admirers."

Mohammed Moquim tweeted, "Deeply saddened to receive the heartbreaking news of Veteran Ollywood Actor Mihir Das. He was a pioneer in Odisha Entertainment industry! My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rests in peace. Om Shanti."

Jagi Mangat Panda said, "Saddened to hear of the demise of veteran actor Mihir Das.. Odia film industry has lost a gem.. will Miss you Mihir Babu.. Om Shanti "