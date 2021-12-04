Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passes away at 83

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRATHEEREDDY Shivaram

Veteran Kannada actor Shivaram passed away at the age of 83 at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. The senior actor was admitted to the hospital on November 30 after collapsing while performing 'puja' at his residence and suffering a brain haemorrhage. Doctors couldn't perform surgery considering his advanced age. His condition never improved afterwards. Shivaram, a multi-faceted talent acted as a character actor, comedian, and parallel roles in his illustrious cine journey of six decades.Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, his son S Lakshmish said "My father Shivaram is no more with us. Doctors at Prashant Hospital had done their best to help him recover but unfortunately destiny had its plan. We have to accept it."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences on the death of the senior actor and stated that it is saddening to know. "It is a great loss to the Kannada film industry," he said. Other celebrities also took to Twitter to mourn the sad demise.

Born on January 28, 1938 in a Tamil Brahmin family, Shivaram, popularly known as Shivaramanna, had been a versatile actor who played various roles ranging from hero to supporting character in over 60 movies, besides directing and producing films. He began his career as an assistant director and worked with legendary directors such as Puttanna Kanagal, Sangetham Srinivas Rao and Seetharama Shastri. His roles in 'Nagarahaavu' and 'Shubhamangala' are still cherished among Kannada audiences.

Shivaram directed the movie 'Hrudaya Sangama' in 1972 and produced a few movies in Kannada and Tamil, including 'Dharma Duarai' of superstar Rajinikanth.

