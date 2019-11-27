Varun Dhawan shines in his metallic tracksuits as he gets in Street Dancer mode. See pics

Varun Dhawan will be teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor and Remo D'Souza for Street Dancer

Varun Dhawan style game is always on point, the actor can pull even the most over the top looks with ease. Varun will be playing Govinda's character in the Coolie No. 1 remake and looks like he has taken a clue from Govinda's style statement from the 80s and 90s. Varun will be essaying the character of a dancer in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer and with his latest look, he looks perfect to play the role. Varun looks stylish dressed up in his metallic tracksuit and black tank top

Sharing the picture on his Instagram, Varun Dhawan marked his arrival as Street Dancer. Varun Captioned "market mein utra launda"

Street Dancer directed by Remo D’Souza is Varun’s second film with the director after ABCD. He will also be teaming up with his ABCD co-star Shraddha Kapoor. While the shoot of the film is complete its is expected to release on January 24,2020. The film also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan who is currently busy with the shoot of Coolie No. 1 remake was reported to have escaped a major accident during the shoot of the film. The unit was reportedly filming a scene which required the actor to deliver some close-up shots inside a car as it hung off the cliff. However the doors of the car got jammed while filming the shoot Varun then got off the car with the help of a stunt assistant.

