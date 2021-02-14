Two years of Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh reminisce special moments | see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Two years of Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh reminisces special moments | see pics

It's been two years since the Bollywood film Gully Boy was released on Valentine's Day in 2019. The film was praised immensely by fans and critics alike. From characters, dialogues, settings, and songs the film stood up to the expectations of viewers. Gully boy became the first where a musical drama that was sent for Oscars as an official entry starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and remembered her shooting days of the film. She shared some stills from the film. She captioned the pictures, two years of this unforgettable experience. gullu gullu for life."

Ranveer Singh who played the character of Murad Ahmed a.k.a. Gully Boy also took to his Instagram and shared a digital art of his and Alia's character.

Actor Vijay Varma, who played the character of Moeen Arif in an interview said, "I honestly cannot imagine that it has been two years of 'Gully Boy'. One of the best times of my life was prepping for Moeen and shooting as him." Vijay's character was shown to be the best friend of actor Ranveer Singh's character in the film. Post the film's release, it has been a good journey for Vijay so far.

"I felt, I got the recognition that I have worked hard for. I've had great films and shows since, and even now I'm working on multiple projects that I'll be headlining so it has been quite a way up ever since this film, "he said.

Vijay is grateful to Director Zoya Akhtar for letting him be a part of the film, which was India's official entry in the 92nd Academy Awards in the 'Best International Feature Film' category.

"All thanks to Zoya ma'am and the team of Excel Entertainment who believed in me and gave me the experience of an incredible and fun shoot which I will cherish all my life," says Vijay.

- with IANS inputs