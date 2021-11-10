Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Watch Twinkle Khanna singing Adele's Hello in her 'special' voice, Sikander Kher's remark takes the cake

Akshay Kumar's wife and writer Twinkle Khanna exactly knows how to keep her followers and fans entertained on social media.She never fails to tickle their funny bones. On Wednesday (November 10), Twinkle shared a video clip in which she channelled her inner Adele as she sang the singer's popular track Hello.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, as I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? (upside-down face emoji) #ToneDeafMembersUnite."

In the video clip, she can be seen traveling in a car and singing the song in high pitch tone. In between a child's voice seemingly her daughter Nitara Bhatia can be heard in background. The child could be heard asking, "What stop is that?" The video ended with Twinkle finally stopping her song and looking at the child as she smiled.

Soon her post was bombarded with laughing emoticons. Sikandar Kher wrote, "The person will hang up as soon as they hear hello." Twinkle replied, "hahahaha!"

Twinkle often shares humorous posts on Instagram. Recently, after her husband Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi released, she had re-shared a clip of him goofing around in the streets. She wrote in the caption, “And it is a blockbuster Diwali for Mr K and the box office! Fabulous opening.” Akshay wrote, "Pardon the goofy gig am overjoyed! Thank you SO much for embracing cinemas back in your lives. The super response is not just for Team #Sooryavanshi, it is a mark of faith that’ll bring joy and prosperity back in our film industry. We are nothing without you. Sheer gratitude."

