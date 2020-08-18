Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZ The Big Bull: Ileana D'Cruz oozes intriguing vibes in first look poster from Abhishek Bachchan starrer

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. After Junior Bachchan, the makers released the first look poster of Ileana and she oozes intriguing vibes in it. The actress 'means business' in the poster and looks stunning in a serious look. She is seen wearing a black outfit with specs and a neat bun.

Sharing the first look from The Big Bull, Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex"

Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the poster is also shared by Abhishek Bachchan who wrote, "Here is the first look of Ileana D'Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @disneyplushotstarvip!"

The film is said to be the story of a man who sold dreams to India. It is rumoured to be based on India's biggest stock market scam of 1992. The title of Bigg Bull was often used to refer to Harshad Mehta who was the key accused of the scam.

Earlier Abhishek Bachchan had shared a poster of the film that featured a silhouette of his face with fingers on his lips.

The Bigg Bull also stars Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah. The film was supposed to hit the theaters on October 23 this year but due to the COVID19 pandemic, it's release date was postponed. Now, it will surpass the traditional theatrical release and will premiere on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage