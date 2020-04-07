Taapsee Pannu shares throwback pic which makes her 'partly proud and partly embarrassed'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is on a spree of sharing throwback pics on Instagram. Her latest post is from her school days when she was chosen as the head girl. In the throwback photo, Taapsee is seen taking the oath while her parents stand alongside her.
"Throwback which makes me partly proud and partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true," her caption read.
"One of those rare things in life I planned and it actually happened ( considering all my other plans for life have failed but probably for good ) standing there taking oath I am probably just lost in thought of how when u wish for something so bad it can actually come true n that's y probably I am (embarrassingly) not looking ahead! Which I should!," she further added.
"Considering the Head boy is more interested to look into my camera, I don't think I should be the only one embarrassed of this picture," she quipped.
Earlier, the actress shared a picture from her first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor, which released seven years back. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "When I started acting 10 years back it felt like I was in some sort of rush to reach somewhere, but from this point onwards in 2013 I slowed down to enjoy and LIVE this journey every single day".
On the professional front, Taapsee has a couple of films lined-up such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. These movies will release in the coming months.