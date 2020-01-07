Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for insolent tweet

Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Bollywood film Dream Girl’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa tried to troll Swara Bhasker. Actress shut him down with a befitting reply.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2020 14:14 IST
There is no denying that Swara Bhasker is one of those celebrities who never shy away from voicing out their opinions on social media. Post the brutal attacks on JNU students on Sunday, the actress took to Twitter to condemn the attacks. While many support her for her opinions, there are also few who slam her for her ‘staright-forward’ tweets. Bollywood film Dream Girl’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa is also one fo them who trolled the actress online. 

Raaj wrote, “Sasti cheezo pe dhyan na dein. “Swara Bhaskar” se mehenga “Dainik Bhaskar” bikta hai”. The statement didn’t go down well by the actress who shut him down with an apt tweet. She shared a screenshot of his Facebook post and wrote, “Next time, before offering a role and sending messages requesting to share your film’s trailers, you also think again about committing ‘cheap acts’. :) Good luck @writerraj sir!”

Shaandilyaa was quick to apologize after this. He immetialty replied to her saying, “If you did not like my statement, I am wholeheartedly sorry. But there is a request, you should also think before you speak anything about anyone, whether its the country, people or a particular person. And talking about myself, I will definitely offer you a role next time as I have no objections to you being an actor.”

Ever since the announcement of CAA, Swara has been very active on twitter to raise her concern about it. Post the attack at JNU campus on Sunday, Swara updated her fans about her mother’s status who is a professor in JNU. She wrote, “My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now & the gates are open! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media and reporters who risked their own safety & showed us what terror was unleashed today.” 

 

