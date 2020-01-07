Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for insolent tweet

There is no denying that Swara Bhasker is one of those celebrities who never shy away from voicing out their opinions on social media. Post the brutal attacks on JNU students on Sunday, the actress took to Twitter to condemn the attacks. While many support her for her opinions, there are also few who slam her for her ‘staright-forward’ tweets. Bollywood film Dream Girl’s director Raaj Shaandilyaa is also one fo them who trolled the actress online.

Raaj wrote, “Sasti cheezo pe dhyan na dein. “Swara Bhaskar” se mehenga “Dainik Bhaskar” bikta hai”. The statement didn’t go down well by the actress who shut him down with an apt tweet. She shared a screenshot of his Facebook post and wrote, “Next time, before offering a role and sending messages requesting to share your film’s trailers, you also think again about committing ‘cheap acts’. :) Good luck @writerraj sir!”

अगली बार role offer करने और आपकी फ़िल्म के trailer को share करने की request वाले messages भेजने के पहले आप भी ‘सस्ती हरकतों’ के बारे में थोड़ा सोच लेना! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :) pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Shaandilyaa was quick to apologize after this. He immetialty replied to her saying, “If you did not like my statement, I am wholeheartedly sorry. But there is a request, you should also think before you speak anything about anyone, whether its the country, people or a particular person. And talking about myself, I will definitely offer you a role next time as I have no objections to you being an actor.”

यदि??? ‘सस्ती, बिकाऊ’ ऐसी ओछि बातों पर एक normal शालीन इंसान को आपत्ति ही होगी! और sir बोलने और type करने से पहले आप नहीं सोच रहे! हम तो विचारधारा और तर्क पर विरोध करते हैं- personal आप हो रहे हैं। और आप या मैं किसी के actor या नागरिक भी होने पर किस हक़ से आपत्ति जता सकते हैं? :) https://t.co/yHN7xJcfDj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Ever since the announcement of CAA, Swara has been very active on twitter to raise her concern about it. Post the attack at JNU campus on Sunday, Swara updated her fans about her mother’s status who is a professor in JNU. She wrote, “My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now & the gates are open! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media and reporters who risked their own safety & showed us what terror was unleashed today.”

Yes sir! The job of the police is to protect unarmed citizens not protect armed goons. If the police beats unarmed protesters for ‘revenge’ and silently watches goons go on a rampage toh sawaal aur shikaayat toh karengey hi na hum. Pretty basic logic. Hate less, use ur brain more https://t.co/oMU3eRMAw1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2020

