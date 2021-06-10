Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is ‘quitting’ YouTube, says 'You guys thought this is clickbait?'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJEEV SEN Rajeev Sen

Actor Rajeev Sen, brother of actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, recently announced that he is quitting YouTube. Reasoning it, the actor added that he's doing so because people watch his vlogs without subscribing. In the video, he goes on to say that making a vlog is a time taking and is more difficult when compared to going on sets and record on a set.

Posting the video on his YouTube channel, he wrote in the caption "I’M QUITTING YOUTUBE ( not a clickbait )". He also wrote, "Thank you for loving me & my channel , my YouTube family , will never forget.....take care."

Speaking in Hindi and English, he says, "Do you know how much hard work goes into making a YouTube video, especially those guys who put in a lot of effort into the vlog?" adding, "You guys come easily, watch the content without subscribing. Going to the set, reading my lines and performing is ten times more easy than making a vlog like this, finding content for you guys, trying to entertain you, cracking jokes, doing things, educating you guys, giving you information and then doing the editing part. So that in the 10-15 minutes of vlog time, you guys enjoy and, at the same time, gain some knowledge. You guys have no idea how much effort goes into it. You guys comment 'Rajeev do this, do that', Rajeev will do but Rajeev is asking for a small thing press the subscribe button."

He continues saying that he is not doing this for clickbait but to express his disappointment in people who watch his vlogs without subscribing to his channel and the only reason he's making these videos is to entertain people at home. Before concluding the video, he says that he's giving 'another chance' to everyone to subscribe to his YouTube channel if they want him to stay active on the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Rajeev and his wife, actor Charu Asopa recently announced their pregnancy in May. The couple got hitched in the year 2019 and ever since have been sharing lovable pictures on Instagram. They had hit a rough patch but things eventually got better between the two. They even welcomed new year 2021 with family including-- Rajeev's parents, sister Sushmita Sen, her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.