Sushant Singh Rajput's sister expresses shock after Patna IPS Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis. Tiwari is heading a Bihar Police team which is in Mumbai to investigate an 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna. After the news spread, Sushant's sister who has been quite active on various social media platforms expressed her shock and disappointment over the non-cooperation of Mumbai Police through a video.

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted. "He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw pic.twitter.com/JUPFRpqiGE — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

Shweta responded over the same and shared a video link and wrote, "What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant."

What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant https://t.co/FRSlXcaNbY — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 2, 2020

According to sources, Bihar Police objected to the quarantine of city SP. They said that it was wrong to orient Vinay Tiwari in this way. They asked the question as to why other flight passengers weren't quarantined. Why the team of 4 people of Patna Police who were already working, were not quarantined. Information about Vinay Tiwari's visit to Mumbai was given to Mumbai Police through a letter. Why was the Bihar police not informed at that time? Why was he not stamped at the airport?

The Bihar Police also said that police research work is an essential service and the officer doing this work cannot be quarantined. The rule of quarantine goes the same for essential services however relaxations can be given for specific investigation. BMC did not say anything on this. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told IndiaTV that he will hold a meeting with top officers of his department in PHQ. During the meeting, the entire matter will be discussed.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14.

Last month, Rajput''s father lodged an FIR here of abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, said to be close to the deceased Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

The Mumbai Police, which is also probing the death case, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from Rajput''s family, his cook and people from the film industry that include filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

-With PTI inputs

