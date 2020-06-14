Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's last Instagram post dedicated to his mother talked about 'fleeting life'

In shocking and heartbreaking news, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday at his residence in Mumbai. The Bollywood actor committed suicide by hanging in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone shocked. He was 34. His last Instagram post, shared on June 3, was dedicated to his late mother, who passed away in 2002. Sharing a black and white collage of himself and his mother, the Raabta actor wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...."

Sushant Singh Rajput had earlier penned a poem in memory of his late mother. He had written, "As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…"

Sushant Singh Rajput's death comes just barely a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide last Monday by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.“It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace,” the actor had said back then.

He is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Chhochhore", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

Before Bollywood, Sushant had a stint on television. He rose to fame with "Pavitra Rishta", which also starred his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He wrked as a backup dancer in Bollywood before getting his big break as an actor..

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage