Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: Mumbai Police records YRF chairman Aditya Chopra's statement

In the death investigation case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai Police has interrogated the chairman of Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, on Friday. He arrived at Versova Police Station with his two lawyers to get his statement recorded. Sushant had signed a three-film deal with Tash Raj Banner and had worked in two films--Shuddh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. The actor was supposed to star in a third film called Paani by director Shekhar Kapur but the things couldn't work out and the film got shelved.

According to Shekhar Kapur, Sushant was very upset when Paani got shelved. Budget and creative differences are cited as the reasons for the film not seeing the daylight. Sushant had left many Bollywood films. He reportedly said no to four of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. It is said that Sushant was offered Katrina Kaif starrer Fitoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend but he chose to walk out of the projects because he gave his nod for Raabta.

On the other hand, amid the preparations for Paani, Yash Raj’s third film Befikre which was supposed to star Sushant went to Ranveer Singh which upset the actor.

