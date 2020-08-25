Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: Sister Shweta shares throwback photos with late actor

Image Source : INDIA TV Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

The CBI continues to question Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic staff Neeeraj, Dipesh, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani as they found inconsistency in their statements. On Monday, the CBI team recorded the statement of Neeraj yet again for the fourth consecutive day as he has been changing his words frequently. The team also visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has become a big mystery especially after it was revealed that his post-mortem report did not have the time of his death in it. A team of CBI also reached Cooper Hospital on Monday to investigate the matter. It is said that the doctors claimed to have told Mumbai Police that Sushant died 10-12 hours before the post-mortem took place.

The suspicion is on Rhea Chakraborty, who is the main accused in the matter. Sushant's family has alleged that the Jalebi actress 'murdered' Sushant along with a few others. While CBI is looking into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing the money trail angle in the matter. They have recorded statements of Sushant's family members, domestic staff, Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, the two actor's CA and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

