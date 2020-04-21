Sunny Leone looks glamorous as she dons '80s style for retro aerobics workout. Watch video

Ditching the new generation yoga pants, Sunny Leone tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout. Sunny took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen wearing high-cut leotards, crop top and a big bow on her hair. In the second video, the "Mastizaade" actress was seen exercising on the song 80's hit "Maniac" with her sister-in-law Karishma Vohra in two separate TikTok windows.

First Sunny shared her look on the photo-sharing website and captioned: "Hmmm...something fun planned!! Video to come!"

"Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I'm so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun," she said.

Sunny had shared another dance video of herself earlier this month. She had used her signature dance moves include "chapati", "belna" (process of preparing chapati) and "jalebi"! The Bollywood star took to Instagram to reveal her signature moves, which include these 'desi' steps.

