Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls and body-shamers in latest video

Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
Sonakshi detailed how body-shaming plagues her even when she has lost more than 30 kilograms.

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2019 11:25 IST
Sonakshi Sinha has come a long way since her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. She is set to steal heart yet again as Rajjo with her upcoming film Dabangg 3. 

Despite many successes to her credit, Sonakshi Sinha is often trolled for her weight. The actress, however, keeps mum on such body-shamers.

Sonakshi has now given a befitting reply to the trolls with a video.

The said video starts with Sonakshi reading aloud the hateful comments netizens have written on her social media. "Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended. But on the next episode of @MyntraFS  I asked the contestants to take to social media," she captioned the post.

"But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them...pun intended," she says in the video.

