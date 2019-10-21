Dabangg 3 Poster: Salman Khan introduces wife Rajjo aka Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha first look from Dabangg 3

Salman Khan who is ready to with the third installment of his successful Dabangg franchise shared the first look of his wife Rajjo AKA Sonakshi Sinha from Dabangg 3. Salman Khan has been treating his fans with the looks from Dabangg 3 before the trailer of the film comes out.

Salman Shared took to his Instagram to share a picture to reintroduce Sonakshi Sinha's character from Dabangg 3. 'Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo... #2DaysToDabangg3Trailer'

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut opposite with Dabangg in 2010 and she is will be playing the character of Chulbul Pandey's wife, Rajjo. Salman also introduced southern star Kiccha Sudeep who will be play the villain in Dabangg 3. Sharing Kiccha Sudeep's first look from the film, Salam posted on his Instagram, 'Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in 'Dabangg 3'#KicchaSudeepInDabangg'

Salman Khan is teaming with Wanted director Prabhudeva after a gap of 10 years. Dabangg 3 which is ready to release on December 20 this year, will mark the acting debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar