Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations, Neetu Kapoor joins virtually

Sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations, Neetu Kapoor joins virtually

Ranbir Kapoor kickstarted his Rakhi celebrations early this year with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Neetu Kapoor also joined them virtually for the 'pre Rakhi dinner'.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2021 13:13 IST
Sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR

Sneak peek into Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's early Rakhi celebrations

Rakhi celebrations have started early for the Kapoor's this year as actor Ranbir Kapoor had a ‘pre Rakhi dinner’ with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Natasha Nanda. Riddhima took to Instagram to share a picture from the get together. Sharing the picture Riddhima wrote, "Fam dinner at home #delhidiaries #prerakhidinner Missed a few #mammabearonfacetime." Neetu Kapoor also shared the same on her Instagram account and wrote, "Cutiesss Pre Raksha bandhan dinner."

Take a look:

In the picture Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Natasha Nanda can be seen posing for the click as  Neetu Kapoor was seen joining on a video call.

Neetu Kapoor often treats fans with pictures of her children along with Ranbir's girlfreind and actress Alia Bhatt from family reunions and celebrations. Check them out here:

For the unversed, Natasha Nanda is Ritu Nanda’s daughter. Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The actor will star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic drama film. It also marks Boney Kapoor's acting debut, who will play the role of Ranbir's father in the film. Besides this, Ranbir also has Shamshera and Brahmastra in the pipeline.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to trolling over her sons Taimur and Jeh's names

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor will make her comeback in Bollywood afterhusband Rishi Kapoor's death with the film Jug Jug Jiyo. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jug Jug Jiyo also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. 

Also read: All set for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding this year? THIS actor shares update

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X