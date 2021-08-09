Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE All set for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding this year? THIS actor shares update

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of B-town. And their wedding is one of the most awaited events for their fans. In one of his interviews, Ranbir also revealed that he would have already tied the knot with the actress, had there been no lockdown. Recently, actress Lara Dutta has spilled some beans on the couple's marriage plans.

In conversation with Times Now Lara said that to her knowledge, the couple is set to take the plunge this year. "I believe that they are getting married this year,” she said when asked about the possibility of Ranbir and Alia tying the knot.

She also said, that she is from the ‘older generation’ and is not totally aware of which couples are currently dating. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lara is currently basking in the praises for her drastic transformation as the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom. Recently, she acknowledged all the appreciation and shared a thank you note for not just her fans but also for the people who made it all possible in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Lara shared a clip of her tranformation and wrote, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can’t wait for y’all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, "Bell Bottom" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The movie will be released in theatres on August 19.

