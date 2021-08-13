Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to trolling over her sons Taimur and Jeh's names

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been facing a strong backlash and trolling after the name of their younger son came out in public. Kareena revealed the full name of her second son, Jehangir Ali Khan in her new book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The duo faced the similar situation when they revealed the name of their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016.

Reacting on the ongoing scenario, Kareena has now said that she just want to spread positivity. Talking to India Today she said, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

She said that she has resorted to meditation to keep positivity around her. "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive," she added.

Earlier, when Kareena was trolled for Taimur's name she was asked about the episode during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt. She said she should have the liberty to name her child whatever she likes.

"There is so much history they are going into. That what happened bl**dy 100-200 saal pehle kya hua tha, 300 saal pehle. Kisne dekha hai (Who has seen what happened 100-200 years ago)? And how do you know I named him like that. We named him that for the meaning and because we liked the sound of the name. It's up to the parents and has nothing to do with anything that happened. Tomorrow anything might happen. A rapist's name might be anything else but that doesn't make all Suresh's rapists," she had said.

Recently, actress Swara Bhasker also came in support of Kareena and Saif. She took to Twitter and commented on the controversy. "A couple has named its children, and that couple isn't you. But you have opinions about the names, and in your mind, this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You are among the world's biggest donkeys," she wrote.

Saif's sister Saba also shared a cryptic post which seemed to be a reply to all the haters on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings."

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she even has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

Recently, she turned producer for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's yet-untitled thriller along with Ekta Kapoor. Inspired by a true-life incident, the film, which is set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon.