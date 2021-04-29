Sidharth Shukla urges people to 'not play politics' over pandemic: 'We are actually losing loved ones'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla urges people to 'not play politics' over pandemic: We are actually losing loved one

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla criticized people who are playing politics around pandemic statistics. He also wrote that the pandemic’s statistics might just be numbers for some people, but they are not just that for all those who have lost their dear ones to COVID-19. He tweeted, "Guys please stop playing politics..... the pandemics about statistics for you’ll but we are actually losing loved ones, friends and family ... they are much more than just numbers to loved ones”.

With a rapid spike in CVOID 19 cases, oxygen demands is increasing day by day in the country. Hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies as hundreds wait for cylinders at their home. In such a scenario there are many who are hoarding oxygen cylinders at their disposal. Expressing disappointment over the same, actor Sidharth Shukla shared a tweet saying it's a sad situation.

"It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life!" he wrote.

On the professional front, Sidharth is gearing up for the release of his debut web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Recently, a clip from the show went viral on the internet after producer Ekta kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories. Fans lauded Sidharth's performance and expressed their desire to watch the show at the soonest.

