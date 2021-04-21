Sidharth Shukla expresses disappointment over people hoarding oxygen cylinders: It's so sad

Image Source : TWITTER/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sidharth Shukla

With a rapid spike in CVOID 19 cases, oxygen demands is increasing day by day in the country. Hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies as hundreds wait for cylinders at their home. In such a scenario there are many who are hoarding oxygen cylinders at their disposal. Expressing disappointment over the same, actor Sidharth Shukla shared a tweet saying it's a sad situation.

"It’s so sad to see Soul power of we humans drop to such levels where we hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines that could be life saving just to make profits .... people are dying out here ! The cheapest thing today is human life!" he wrote.

A record spike was seen in 24 hours in India as the country reported 2,95,041 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry shared through a statement. At present, the total number of Covid cases in India reported are1,56,16,130, whereas total recoveries are 1,32,76,039. The death toll stands at 1,82,553 and active cases at 21,57,538.

Coming back to Sidharth, the actor is gearing up for the release of his debut web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Recently, a clip from the show went viral on the internet after producer Ekta kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories. Fans lauded Sidharth's performance and expressed their desire to watch the show at the soonest.

