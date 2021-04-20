Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSHMA_271213,@SIDNAAZISPYAAR Sidharth Shukla defends 'rumoured girlfriend' Shehnaaz Gill over her latest Instagram video

Actor and Bigg Boss 3 winner Sidharth Shukla and his 'rumoured girlfriend' Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved jodis of Indian television. The duo keeps trending on social media as their fans miss their cute chemistry in the reality show. While the duo hasn't confirmed their relationship, they keep supporting each other on their projects and otherwise. On Saturday, Shehnaaz shared an adorable video of her dancing on Instagram which went viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared the video, however, he complained about the bad video quality.

Soon after, Sidharth Shukla came in defense of his 'friend' Shehnaaz and tweeted, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it." While Shehnaaz did not make any comment, she liked Sidharth's tweet which left the Sidnaazians excited.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla left his fans swooning after he shared an eye-popping picture of himself on Instagram. He captioned it, "You want it ... you got it." The actor looked like a million dollars in his bearded look. Sharing the same picture, the celebrity photographer said, "Inside every man is a beast, that protects a queen. Who is that Queen #sidharthshukla?" Sidharth couldn't hold himself from reacting to it and said, "I would have never replied to that ... but cause I did for your previous one .. one more for you ..... QUEEN is the one who raised ME."

Sidharth and Shehnaaz enjoy a crazy fan following, both together and individually. After their stint in Bigg Boss, they featured together in many music videos and advertisements. Their first video song 'Bhula Dunga' broke many records. They were next seen in Tony Kakkar's song Shona Shona. The duo will also be seen in an upcoming song titled habit, sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is gearing up for the release of his debut web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Recently, a clip from the show went viral on the internet after producer Ekta kapoor shared it on her Instagram stories. Fans lauded Sidharth's performance and expressed their desire to watch the show at the soonest.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill recently wrapped her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress shot for the film in Canada. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.