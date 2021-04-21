Adipurush: Prabhas' fans demand update on Ram Navami after unofficial announcement goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER/ OM RAUT Sunny Singh, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

'Adipurush' and 'Prabhas' became one of the top trends on Twitter after an unofficial announcement from the film surfaced on the Internet. The announcement detailed that there's a surprise in store for the fans on the occasion of Ram Navmi, however, turns out, it was fake. For the unversed, Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayan, where Telugu star Prabhas features as Lord Ram while Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying Ravan. Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita, whereas Sunny Singh will essay the role of Laxman.

When there wasn't an official announcement, disappointed fans took to social media, demanding an update from the makers. A user wrote, "RT if you were one of the millions of #Prabhas ‘s fans waiting for #Adipurush update this morning." Another said, "#AdiPurush Team has not officially confirmed they will have an update today. Let’s see if they surprise us with a poster."

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on knees to propose Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna in viral clip

Meanwhile, Adipurush courted controversy in December last year after Saif Ali Khan mentioned in an interview that the film was going to show the "humane" side of Ravan. Following immense criticism, the actor issued an apology, and said: "Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness and heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working to present the epic without any distortion."

Also read: Varun Dhawan slagged off for tweeting 'Common DP' amid pandemic, deletes post after criticism

The film is currently on the floors and is being directed by Om Raut, known for helming the Ajay Devgn blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurish film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The film is scheduled to release in Jan 2022. With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

For more entertainment news click here!