Sidharth Shukla jokes about Rashami, Paras, Mahira's 'buddha' comments on 40th birthday. Actors react

The King of one-liners, Sidharth Shukla left his fans cracking up with his sense of humour on his birthday today. The actor couldn't resist taking a jibe at all those who commented about his age, as he turned 40-years-old. When Sidharth was locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house, many contestants including his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and others talked about his age and even said that he is '40 saal ka buddha.' Addressing the same as he turned 40, the BB13 winner shared a tweet that he has officially turned 40 but is still 'not a buddha.'

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)." Rashami Desai was quick enough to respond to his tweet and took it in good spirits. She said, "Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd Love-you gestureFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla"

Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd 🤟🏽😂😂 on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 11, 2020

On the other hand, a fan page of Paras Chhabra did not take the joke 'as it is' and commented, "@sidharth_shukla bhai sahi time pe shaadi ho gai hoti to #ShehnaazGill jitni beti hoti teri... haha just a joke dont take it otherwise... Wish u a very happy Birthday bro" Responding to this tweet, Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya gave him back by taking a reference from BB13. He tweeted, "Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti... Yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking.."

Bhai toh us hishab se toh @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti 😉Yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking. 🤪💐🤗 https://t.co/DQI12u0j00 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 11, 2020

On a related note, ahead of his 40th birthday, Sidharth Shukla began shooting for his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor celebrated his early birthday on the sets as the crew surprised him with cake and a small celebration. He was also crowded by the fans who showered their love and wishes for him.

Also, Sidharth's fans, SidHearts, have been trending "HBDSidharthShikla" on Twitter since Friday night to show their love for the actor.

Earlier this month, Sidharth Shukla broke the internet when he announced that he will be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.

