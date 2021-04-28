Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi shares video singing motivational song to uplift fans amid COVID19 pandemic

Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi is an avid social media user and is now finding ways to keep fans entertained amid the grim COVID-19 situation. The actor took to his social media on Wednesday crooned a song written and composed by him to brighten up your day. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip in which he could be seen playing a guitar as he sang his composition. The Gully Boy actor penned the lyrics in his caption alongside the video. He wore a light blue tee and a pair of black shorts as he recorded the song.

Siddhant wrote, "Koi baat nahi mere yaar... Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans Mushkil ghadi hai... Par hum sab saath hain... Hain na? Koi nai... Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega." The actor can be seen winking and smiling all through the song as he spreads happiness and love.

Take a look:

Earlier, he had penned a soul-stirring poem on the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It read, "Ek khayal aaya, Socha share karun, Guzarti Ambulance."

Siddhant recently was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He updated his fans on Instagram story, regarding contracting the deadly virus. He wrote, "Thank you all for all your concern." "Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid 19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as adviced by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. He will also be seen in Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter starrer in 'Phone Bhoot'.

