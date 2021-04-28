Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA KAPOOR Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth donates plasma, actress urges eligible people to do the same

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Many are doing their part to raise awareness and urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. They are not only actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, injections on social media, but also donating for the same. On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to upload a picture of her brother Siddhanth donating plasma, and urged all to do the same.

"My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please," wrote Shraddha. In the picture Shraddha's brother Siddhant flashed a victory sign on donating plasma.

Siddhanth had tested Covid positive in December. After the required time gap, he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease. Siddhanth too uploaded the same picture and requested people eligible for plasma donation not to hold back from doing so.

Recently, superstar Akshay Kumar and his author-wife Twinkle Khanna donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization. On the other hand, Suniel Shetty on Wednesday extended his help by announcing his participation in a new initiative to provide oxygen concentrators.

Taking to Twitter, Shetty wrote, "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other." He further tweeted, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

Many including Sonu Sood, superstar Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have come forward to help the countrymen in need.

