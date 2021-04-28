Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR/SUNIELSHETTY COVID-19: After Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty begins initiative to provide oxygen concentrators

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, many Bollywood celebrities are coming out to help the people in need. Not just actively sharing posts about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen cylinders, etc on social media, they are even donating for the same. Recently, superstar Akshay Kumar and his author-wife Twinkle Khanna donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization. And now yet another celebrity has come forward for the noble cause and he's none other than Akshay's 'Hera Pheri' co-star Suniel Shetty. The actor on Wednesday extended his help by announcing his participation in a new initiative to provide oxygen concentrators.

Taking to Twitter, Shetty wrote, "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other." He further tweeted, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

Have a look at his posts here:

Speaking about the 'Khiladi' actor, the news of his contribution was shared by Twinkle who wrote, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit."

Urging her legion of fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can in the fight against COVID-19, the 'Mrs Funnybones' author wrote, " I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn't stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings."

Not just them, but even others like Sonu Sood, superstar Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have come forward to help the countrymen in need.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.

-With ANI inputs