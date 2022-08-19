Shilpa Shetty, Nakuul Mehta to Bharti Singh, celebs dress their kids for Janmashtami celebrations; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janmashtami

Shilpa Shetty, Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh and several other stars dressed their little ones as Krishna and Radha on Janmashtami. They took to social media and dropped their adorable videos and pictures sending wishes to their fans. Actress Shilpa Shetty who is the mother of two kids, son, Viaan and daughter, Samisha had a fun celebration at her home. She shared a video on her Instagram handle in which Viaan could be seen climbing a human pyramid to break the dahi handi. He was also dressed up as Lord Krishna with a peacock feather on his head. Samisha was also dressed in Indian attire and was seen playing with Viaan.

Shilpa captioned her Reel, “Haathi Ghoda Paalki. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Gokulashtami ki shubhkaamnayein, aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko.”

Take a look:

Actor Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee too dressed her son Sufi as Lord Krishna. She shared a video on Instagram in which the little one looked absolutely adorable. He had a peacock feather on his forehead, a white mala around his neck and to complete the look he also carried a flute in his hand. Jankee captioned the video, "Ever met a Krishna in diapers?" She used the hashtags #HappyJanmanshtami #SufiandMaa."

Bharti also shared an adorable video of her son Laksh, followed by a cute picture. He could be seen dressed as a baby Krishna. While Bharti is shooting the video and is behind the camera, Haarsh and the newborn are seen playing together. Laksh giggles hard as his father showers him with love and kisses.

"Thankyou god for everything #krishnajanmashtami #love #golla @laksh_singhlimbachiya @haarshlimbachiyaa30," Bharti captioned the video.

Neha Dhupia who rarely shares pictures of her kids on social media on Janmashtami shared a rare photo of her son, Guriq Singh. The face of the little munchkin was not revealed.

Take a look at the picture below:

Soha Alia Khan also had fun Janmashtami celebrations at home with her daughter Inaaya. Check out below:

