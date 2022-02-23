Post her wedding to Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar changes her name on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar

One of Bollywood's favourite, director, actor and singer, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show host Shibani Dandekar, at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. The splendid ceremony took place on Feb 19 in the vicinity of friends and family. Now days later, Shibani surprised her fans by changing her name on social media.

The actress added 'Akhtar' to her name and now her name reads, 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar'. Take a look:

Shibani Akhtar Dandekar

For the unversed, bornin Pune, Shibani acted in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She was raised in Australia and Africa. She was a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model, reality show regular and one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

She was also a part of reality show, 'I can Do That', where she reportedly met Farhan for the first time. After a whirlwind romance, the couple decided to take the plunge and tie the knot this month. The guest list at this close-knit celebration included his 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, director-choreographer Farah Khan (who's also Farhan's first cousin), directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, and the couple's close friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who came along with her brother, Shouwik.

For the occasion, Farhan was dressed in a black tuxedo, while Shibani stuck to a traditional red-and-cream wedding outfit. They read out vows they had written themselves.

On the night before the wedding, Shibani's sister, VJ Anusha Dandekar, danced to the DDLJ number, 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna', with Rhea. Farhan and Shibani had steadfastly stood by Rhea and Shouwik when they were being targeted by the media in the wake of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide.

This is 48-year-old Farhan's second marriage. Adhuna Bhabani, hairstylist and founder of BBlunt, is his first wife and mother of their two daughters, Shakya (22) and Akira (15).