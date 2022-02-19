Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's FIRST wedding pics out, couple exchanges vows under rose arc

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's first wedding pics are out! The Bollywood couple exchanges vows under a beautiful rose arc in the presence of family and friends. First pictures of the couple shows the duo standing in a wide lawn in front of their guests. While bride Shibani is seen dressed in an elegant red gown, Farhan sports an all black outfit. The duo looks dashing together.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple began on February 17. The couple has had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies earlier this week. Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Rea Chakraborty among others have been spotted at Farhan's house to join in the couple for their d-day.

While keeping mum for quite some time, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018.

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time.

While the duo didn't admit to dating rumours then, Shibani had posted a picture with Farhan and later the same picture was also posted by the actor.

Congratulations to the couple!!