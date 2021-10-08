Fans happy as Shehnaaz Gill resumes work; Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video as cast recreates trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILJIT DOSANJH Shehnaaz Gill resumes work; Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video Honsla Rakh trailer

Shehnaaz Gill appeared in a new promotional video for Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The trio recreate a scene from the Honsla Rakh trailer. Shehnaaz's fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film went gaga seeing her happy in Diljit's latest social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Punjabi singer posted a Reel, where initially, only Diljit and Sonam can be seen. "Excuse me, sir. Please calm your baby down. Because of your baby, my baby's romance is getting ruined," Diljit said in Punjabi, as he held Sonam's hands.

Then Shehnaaz enters the frame with a stuffed toy, wrapped up as a prop for a baby. Soon, the girls start beating Diljit in jest, laughing and enjoying as they do so. "Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita. #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October," Diljit captioned the hilarious post. Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill resumes work

Fans lauded the fun video and posted most comments in love and praise for Shehnaaz. "Finally Shehnaaz. I'm emotional seeing this," a social media user wrote. "So happy to see Shehnaaz...I think it's the latest video," another added.

'Honsla Rakh' revolves around the ups and down in the parenting journey of a single father (Diljit), filled with hilarious episodes, and his attempt to find love again (played by Sonam), only to have his ex (Shehnaaz) return in his life. The film features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal in the role of Honsla, son of the characters played by Diljit and Shehnaaz. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind.

'Honsla Rakh' is also Shehnaaz Gill's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles. The film is all set to release worldwide on October 15.

