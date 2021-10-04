Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill to resume work on October 7

Diljit Dosanjh and Shenaaz Gill's romantic comedy Honsla Rakh is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The Punjabi actress, who is grieving the loss of her close friend Sidharth Shukla is expected to resume work soon. Reportedly, Shehnaaz is yet to shoot for a promotional song of the film. The makers of the film had originally planned to shoot a promotional song on September 15, but postponed the schedule, as Shehnaaz was in no position to report on the set. However, it is now reported that Shehnaaz will be shooting with the unit on October 7.

Producer Diljit Thind told ETimes, "I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa."

"Shehnaaz Gill has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity," Diljit added.

Ever since actor Sidharth Shukla's death, fans and colleagues alike have been worried about Shehnaaz. The duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' since Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most loved pairings on Indian TV and their admirers were always eager to see them work together.

Talking about Sidharth, the actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away after suffering a massive heart attack.

Meanwhile, Honsla Rakh is set to hit the screens on October 15. The film apart from Diljit and Shehnaaz also features Sonam Bajwa in crucial role. The comedy film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.

Watch the trailer here: