'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' video from Honsla Rakh sets goes viral | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER/@KIDSHUMBLE 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' video from Honsla Rakh sets goes viral

A video of Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill from the sets of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh is taking the Internet by storm. On Monday, Shehnaaz and Diljit Dosanjh's co-actor Shinda Grewal shared a video from the sets of their upcoming film. Featuring former Bigg Boss contestant and Grewal, the video has the little boy asking Shehnaaz a few questions as he plays the 'Akinator' - a game where the AI guesses a person based on the information you provide it. Ever since the clip was shared, it has gone viral and the hashtag 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' has been trending.

Shinda asks Shehnaaz Gill a few questions about the character on her mind, before revealing the result that popped up on the phone screen. Her name showed up as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla which took her by surprise. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla was Shehnaaz Gill's close friend. He died at the age of 40, on September 2. The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla fell in love during their stint in the BB13 house.

Apart from Shinde and Shehnaaz, Honsla Rakh also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The film is set to hit the screens on October 15. There were reports that Shehnaaz Gill is set to return to the sets to shoot for a song for her Punjabi film. She was supposed to shoot the song in London with Diljit Dosanjh on September 15. However, Sidharth's death left her heartbroken. The producers claimed that they are willing to let the actress grieve and recover.

'Honsla Rakh' recently dropped the first groovy song titled 'Chanel No 5', which features all lead cast including Diljit, Shehnaaz, Sonam and Shinda. ​Presented by Tips Punjabi, the fun track is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the music is directed and composed by Intense and the lyrics are penned by Raj Ranjhod. In the track, the actors are all dressed in gorgeous Indian attire for an event. While Sonam looks stunning in a light pink lehenga, Shehnaaz looks super cute in a green-and-pink lehenga. Diljit looks dashing in a brown blazer and yellow turban.

