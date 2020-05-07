Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother hospitalised, her father prays for speedy recovery

Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother hospitalised

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed in an Instagram post that his mother has been admitted to the hospital due to liver disease. “My mother hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in the hospital due to a liver problem. Please, God, make her get well soon),” Santokh captioned the picture of Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother in the hospital.

As Shehnaaz Gill’s father prayed for his mother's speedy recovery, netizens flooded his post with "get well soon" messages within no time.

Shehnaaz is a native of Punjab's Amritsar but currently stranded in Mumbai along with her brother Shehbaz Badesha due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Punjabi singer could not take a flight back home before the lockdown was announced.

In Mumbai, Shehnaaz was shooting for a reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. However, the coronavirus pandemic brought the shoot to a grinding halt. The show is based on a Swayamvar format as Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra is looking for a bride.

However, Shehnaaz revealed in a recent interview that she "regret taking up that show".

“I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai (I have understood the ways of the world). While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show,” she said.

