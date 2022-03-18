Shashi Kapoor birth anniversary: Family pays tribute with heartfelt posts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAHAN KAPOOR Shashi Kapoor

March 18 marks the birth anniversary of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor. This year, it is his 84th birth anniversary. Paying heartfelt tributes to him on Friday, members of the Kapoor family shared posts on social media. Shashi Kapoor's son, Kunal Kapoor, took to his Instagram account to post a thrownack photo of his father's portrait. In the photo, he is seen posing along with a glass in his hand. "Happy happy b'day," he captioned the post.

Kunal's son Zahan Kapoor also shared an adorable pic with his grandfather from his childhood days. He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday Dadaji!" Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kunal also posted a rare video of Kapoor family's Holi celebration. It was originally posted by Neetu Kapoor. The video has glimpses of men being tossed into a small pool of coloured water, in addition to, guests having a blast as they dance their hearts out. It also has some shots of Raj Kapoor. Apart from him, the video also has his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi. Neetu Kapoor too makes an appearance as she holds her son Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is also seen dancing with a group of people. Watch the video here:

Shashi Kapoor, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away in December 2017 at the age of 79 due to liver problems. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor appeared in more than 150 films, including a dozen in English. Kapoor started his career as a child actor in the late 1940s appearing in commercial films including 'Sangram' (1950) and 'Dana Paani' (1953). He worked in four Hindi films as a child artiste from 1948 to 1954. His first leading role was in the award-winning 1961 'Dharmputra', directed by Yash Chopra, which was one of the first Indian features to deal with partition. Shashi Kapoor has also worked with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in hits like 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' (1965), 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kabhie Kabhie' (1976), 'Trishul' (1978) and 'Namak Halal' (1982).

