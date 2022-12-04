Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput slams 'star wife' label, says 'I have never understood...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput, who is a content creator and Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, feels that people should stop using terms like 'star wife' and 'star kids.' She shared her opinions during her appearance on Janice Sequeria’s talk show ‘Social Media Star With Janice.’ Mira, who is 13 years younger to Shahid and married him in 2015, argued that the aforementioned term should be dropped completely. She opined that the label should be banned and raised questions on why nobody uses the term 'star husband' for addressing female actors' better halves.

Speaking with host Janice Sequeira on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice in its fifth season, Mira showed her displeasure with the word ‘star kid’ and said, "We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don't like listening to 'star kid' for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that."

"But that term is still in use, like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of a star wife, what does that mean?" she added. Questioning why the husband of a star is not referred to as a star husband, Mira stated, "You can have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband, nobody says star husband, why is there a star wife?"

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. For the unversed, the couple had an arranged marriage. They tied the knot in 2015. They are also parents to daughter Misha and Zain, who was born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's 'Jersey' with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon making his grand OTT debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series 'Farzi' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

