Shahid Kapoor hits the ball out of the park while prepping for Jersey remake. Watch

Shahid Kapoor, riding high on the success of his last release 'Kabir Singh', has already begun preparing for his next. His next film Jersey will see him essaying the role of a cricketer. For this, the actor is undergoing rigorous training sessions to look perfect in the role of a professional cricketer. The actor took to Instagram to share a video from his cricket training session.

In the video, Shahid, dressed in full cricketing gear, hits the cricket ball out of the ground with a straight lofted shot.

Shahid's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter could not stop himself from applauding his brother. He wrote, “Shoooooot.”

Like Kabir Singh, Jersey is also a remake of a Telugu film.

Jersey is a story of a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career in his mid-30s. The original film starred actors Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who was seen in films like Super 30 and Batla House, has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. The actress took to Instagram to share a boomerang video expressing her excitement on being part of the Hindi remake of Jersey.

Gowtam Tinnanuri who also directed to Telugu version of the film will be directing Shahid’s Jersey. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is set to release on August 28, 2020.