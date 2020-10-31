Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's fans to virtually celebrate his birthday on November 2

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is turning 55 on November 2, wanted his birthday celebrations to be low-key as he has asked his fans not to assemble outside his house unlike every year. Thousands of his fans and followers gather outside his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, waiting for the Badshah to wave out to them from the balcony. This year due to Coronavirus Pandemic, the actor has asked people not to gather in huge numbers outside this house.

During an interactive session with his fans on Twitter, a user asked, "Birthday plans sir ? Police won't allow us to gather outside your Mannat, our Jannat #AskSRK @iamsrk." Responding to the question Badshah said, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar."

Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar. https://t.co/hANNv2VU0U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

But his fan clubs are undeterred and have decided to do virtual celebrations on actor's special day. Yash Paryani, a member of a fan club of SRK told Mumbai Mirror, "This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming." He further added that others across the globe can join the celebration by just clicking a link.

The fan club will also be distributing 5555 Covid-19 kits with masks and sanitisers, and 5555 meals to the needy, visiting orphanages and old-age homes. "Approximately 5000 fans from across the globe will come together for the virtual celebration," Yash said.

Apart from midnight revelry on Sunday, the fan club will also host a virtual birthday celebration party at 11 AM on Monday, wherein fans can interact with the birthday boy through live sessions and chats. The party will include photo/selfie booths, games and SRK quizzes.

