Sara Ali Khan shares photo with 'Aaj Kal' director Imtiaz Ali but where is Kartik Aaryan?

Actress Sara Ali Khan and alleged beau Kartik Aaryan grabbed eyeballs when for being in a relationship with each other during the shooting of Aaj Kal. The two stars kept on entertaining the fans through their adorable pictures which they posted on social media. Yet again the Simmba actress has shared a cute picture with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali but has left us wondering as to where is the hero of the film?
Sara has wrapped up the shoot of the film and it is in the post-production stage. She shared the picture on her Instagram story where she was seen in a de-glam avatar sitting next to Ali wearing a white t-shirt with grey tights. Looks like the throwback picture was taken from the sets of the film. Have a look:
A few days back, it was reported that Kartik denied re-shooting a scene from the film with Sara after he was asked by Imtiaz who wanted to do some patchwork. The reports further state that Kartik said no to the same and requested the director to avoid the same if it was not too important.
When Veera says "...Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories ❤️🌈 Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come true🤗🤩 I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss🙏🏼 🎈 Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again ☕️ 🧿💓 I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit 🤭🤦🏻♀️ Imtiaz Ali’s next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema , #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilms , @imtiazaliofficial & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Talking about the film, it happens to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal and also features Randeep Hooda. The film has been shot in various locations like New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Shimla. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Watch the trailer of the old film here:
