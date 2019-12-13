Latest News Sara Ali Khan shares photo with 'Aaj Kal' director Imtiaz Ali but where is Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan looked beautiful in the de-glam picture she shared with Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali.

Actress Sara Ali Khan and alleged beau Kartik Aaryan grabbed eyeballs when for being in a relationship with each other during the shooting of Aaj Kal. The two stars kept on entertaining the fans through their adorable pictures which they posted on social media. Yet again the Simmba actress has shared a cute picture with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali but has left us wondering as to where is the hero of the film?

Sara has wrapped up the shoot of the film and it is in the post-production stage. She shared the picture on her Instagram story where she was seen in a de-glam avatar sitting next to Ali wearing a white t-shirt with grey tights. Looks like the throwback picture was taken from the sets of the film. Have a look:

A few days back, it was reported that Kartik denied re-shooting a scene from the film with Sara after he was asked by Imtiaz who wanted to do some patchwork. The reports further state that Kartik said no to the same and requested the director to avoid the same if it was not too important.

Talking about the film, it happens to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal and also features Randeep Hooda. The film has been shot in various locations like New Delhi, Rajasthan, and Shimla. The film is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Watch the trailer of the old film here:

