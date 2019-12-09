Award night's 'poetic justice' for Sara and Kartik amid break-up rumours

SarTik do look good with each other.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had sent the social media and cinegoers into a tizz when they "started" dating each other during the filming of Imtiaz Ali's next -- a sequel to 'Love Aaj Kal', coincidentally starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan. They again sent them into a frenzy when they "stopped" dating for reasons best known to them.

And the two are at it again -- ready to send the internet into a tizz.

Sara and Kartik shook a leg at the stage of Star Screen Awards 2019 held last night in Mumbai. A couple of videos have gone viral -- in which the rumoured love-birds can be seen dancing together and giving #SarTik fans several moments to cherish.

One of the videos shows Shahid Kapoor teasing Kartik. "You need to do this Kartik; this is poetic justice. Go for it," he says, even as Kartik welcomes Sara on stage amid a huge cheer.

Another video shows Sara catwalking on 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Kartik's recent release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' -- with one of her footwear off. And as she walks, Kartik checks her out, and looks out for her as she near the edge of the stage.

The third video shows Shahid Kapoor -- Kartik's co-host for the evening, Sara and Kartik dancing to 'Aankh Maare' from 'Simba'. For the most part of the video, Sara and Kartik only have eyes for each other.

A picture has also gone viral -- which has Kartik and Sara sitting in a car with 'Be-kar mein Kartik' plastered on it.

The chemistry between Sara and Kartik in all these pictures and videos is quite palpable. Or so the fans say.

Frenzy or not, SarTik do look good with each other and if at all, the break-up rumours were a strategy to keep the paps at a distance from them, we understand.

What do you think?